Move over, Kitty Purry, it's time for Katy Puppy now. Katy Perry’s adorable teacup poodle, Nugget, is just like Us! Watch the video above — part of the "Pets, They're Just Like Us" series! — to see her lovable, everyday moments.

Perry, 32, let the pup shine during the star's four-day live stream on her YouTube channel in early June. Nugget appears several times during Katy Perry Live: Witness World Wide, helping her mom promote her fifth album, Witness which was released on June 9. The poodle is no stranger to the spotlight though — she even landed her own national ad campaign with Citi in May. But when she’s not busy working, she likes to do everyday things … just like Us.

The dog often makes appearances on her mom’s Instagram account, whether she’s taking a midday nap, going for a walk with a furry friend or just busy being the pop star’s best companion. She also proves she’s just a girl who likes to get a little pampered with haircuts and blowouts.

A dog can be a girl’s best friend too. Perry shares Nugget’s adorable nickname — “Fluffy Stuffy” — in an Instagram video posted in March. And of course, she’s a stand-up citizen just like her mama. She wouldn’t miss a chance to support her mom on Election Day and even donned Perry's “I voted” sticker after the presidential election.

Watch all these adorable moments with Katy’s best gal pal in the video above!

