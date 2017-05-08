Step aside, Katy Perry — Nugget has arrived! The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer’s adorable micro teacup poodle has landed her first-ever national ad campaign for Citi’s Double Cash credit card, and it's both hilarious and adorable.

The spot, according to a press release, features little Nugget sitting in her dressing room in a personalized director’s chair while playing with Perry.

“I’ve traveled from stage to stage with Katy but it’s time to take my solo career to the next level and ride my own wagging tail,” Nugget shares in the press release. “I’m as happy as a hound dog chasing a gut truck to be launching this new campaign with Citi. It finally puts me on the pedestal on which I belong and leaves my sister friend Butters in the dust. 💅🏻🐶"

Nugget's campaign, which showcases the “straightforward offering” of the credit card, will debut across the nation on May 22.

