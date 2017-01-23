Keke Palmer and Trey Songz attend Trey Songz 30th Birthday Celebration at The Lion on December 1, 2014 in New York City. Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Keke Palmer claimed in a lengthy Instagram rant that she didn't authorize Trey Songz to include her cameo in his new "Pick Up the Phone" music video.

"This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey?" the Scream Queens actress, 23, wrote on Saturday, January 21. "After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict. Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time. Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn't mean they will buckle."



"Yet, you still disrespected me as a young women, whom you've known since she was TWELVE," Palmer continued. "YOU STILL, defied my wishes and in turn showed your lack of respect for a brand that took me fourteen years to build and put me in the video against my wishes. Come on bruh, I clearly said no and you said okay, yet I was being secretly filmed when you told me 'let me just show you the idea'?? Wow."

The "I Don't Belong to You" singer then told her 4.6 million Instagram followers to look back at her previous Instagram posts, in which she called out the sexism and misogyny in the music industry. "If I was a dude, he wouldn't have even tried me like this. Let this be a lesson to all, I'm not for the bulls--t. I'm serious about my business and you will not use my likeness without MY permission. When you in front of a boss you treat them like one, like I treat YOU. NO MEANS NO!!!!!!! People have to listen to women and stop questioning them and their intelligence. Speak up, cause when you look someone in the face and they say 'I understand. You don't have to feel pressured to do the video' and they STILL put you in it, it is a violation. It would be great to be able to handle these things privately but why when they aren't respected?"

Palmer's likeness also appears in the music video as featured guest MIKExANGEL raps, "I palm her p--sy like Keke / Like Keke, like Keke."

Later on Saturday, Songz, 32, shared his side of the story on Twitter, writing, "Babygirl bugging. Point blank period. Got my number, coulda called, saw the cameras and the lights, head action. I don't do this twitter s--t, girl you know me and got my number f--k outta here."

Babygirl buggin. Point blank period. Got my number, coulda called, saw the cameras and the lights, heard action. — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) January 22, 2017

I don't do this twitter shit, girl you know me and got my number fuck outta here — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) January 22, 2017

The "I Invented Sex" crooner also responded to Palmer's allegations on Instagram, telling fans, "I cannot devote my life to responding to, or clearing up every side of every story you hear about me."



Watch the NSFW video below.

