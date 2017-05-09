JP Yim/Getty Images

Not her style. Real Housewives of New York City alum Kelly Bensimon spoke exclusively with Us Weekly on Monday, May 8, and sounded off on the “tacky” political feuds playing out on the current season of the hit Bravo series.

Bensimon, 49 — who starred on RHONY for three seasons from 2009 until 2011 — shared her thoughts with Us at the inaugural Gotham Cares Gala Fundraiser in New York City. "I think we all have to remember it’s reality TV. It’s not The New York Times. It’s really not legitimate, so for us to be having those kinds of conversations on reality TV, I think that’s tacky. It’s just tacky,” the model said.

Bensimon, who attended Monday night’s event in support of the Médecins Sans Frontières and their contributions to the Syrian refugee crisis, continued, “Unless they were, like, doing something really amazing or they were making an impact, that might be a different story. But just to talk and argue about it? That’s just really tacky.”

As fans have witnessed on season 9 of RHONY, castmates Ramona Singer, a supporter of President Donald Trump, and Carole Radziwill, who passionately backed Hillary Clinton, have repeatedly butted heads over their differing opinions about last year’s presidential election. The drama came to a head on the Wednesday, May 3, episode of the show when Radziwill, 53, disinvited Singer, 60, from her election party because of their opposing views.

“I don’t know Carole at all, but I just think slamming anyone for their political views is tacky,” Bensimon told Us of Radziwill’s attitude toward Singer. “It’s rude. It’s very uneducated.”

For her part, the Second Course author has learned that political beliefs are best kept private. “When Trump was elected as president, I said some nice words about respecting our new president and I got slammed by Twitter, so I really just like to keep my politics to myself now,” she explained to Us. “I vote for who I want to vote for and I support whoever I want. The only thing that I can really say and that I constantly repeat is that it’s about what you do every single day. You’re your own politician. I’m honored to have an amazing president. Whether it was Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump, that’s not my concern.”

