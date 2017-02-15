Kellyanne Conway has been banned from Morning Joe, cohost Mika Brzezinski announced on Wednesday, February 15, saying the counselor to President Donald Trump is "not credible anymore."

"At times in recent days, Kellyanne Conway has struggled to be on the same page, to say the least, as the rest of the staff in the White House," Brzezinski, 49, said on the MSNBC morning show, just one day after Conway, 50, made contradictory comments to Matt Lauer on the Today show about national security adviser Michael Flynn's resignation.



Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"We know for a fact that she tries to book herself on this show. I won't do it because I don't believe in fake news, or information that is not true," Brzezinski continued. "Every time I've ever seen her on television, something's askew, off or incorrect."



Morning Joe cohost Joe Scarborough added, "She's out of the loop. She's in none of the key meetings. … [It's] bad that a spokesperson in the White House actually goes out and makes things up."

Conway coined the now-infamous phrase "alternative facts" in January while defending White House press secretary Sean Spicer on NBC's Meet the Press. Last week, Conway was under fire for endorsing Ivanka Trump's products on Fox News after Nordstrom dropped first daughter's line. Days earlier, she cited the nonexistent "Bowling Green massacre" on MSNBC as justification for the president's controversial immigration ban.



"I don't even think she's saying something that she knows to be untrue," Scarborough, 53, continued on Wednesday. "She's just saying things just to get in front of the TV set and prove her relevance because, behind the scenes, she's not in these meetings."

Brzezinski concluded, "Kellyanne Conway does not need to text our show, at least not as long as I'm on it, because it's not happening here."

