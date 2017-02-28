Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway is facing backlash after she was photographed kneeling on a couch in the Oval Office on Monday, February 27.

Conway, 50, was snapped sitting on the furniture in a dress and heels while taking a photo of President Donald Trump and several leaders of historically black universities and colleges.

The photo has since gone viral and many have accused Conway of being disrespectful. "Kellyanne Conway, a grown woman, supposedly professional, in the highest office in the world, acting like a toddler with no home training," one person wrote via Twitter.

Alyssa Milano added: "CMON! DO BETTER, @KellyannePolls!"

Some people, however, came to Conway's defense by pointing out that Barack Obama was once photographed putting his feet up on the Oval Office desk.

Conway has faced backlash several times since Trump, 70, took office last month. She cited the nonexistent "Bowling Green massacre" twice, defended press secretary Sean Spicer's false claims about Trump having the largest inauguration ever as "alternative facts" and was told by the Today show's Matt Lauer that she made "no sense" while discussing Michael Flynn's resignation as the national security adviser. (Watch Us Weekly Video's supercut of Conway's most notorious quotes in the video at the top of this post!)

Following the incidents, it was reported that the White House cut back on Conway's TV appearances. She later denied the reports during an interview on Hannity. "I think there's some people trying to get in my way. I've also gobbled up a lot of other people's TV opportunities, so there’s some resentment on the outside, I believe. And folks just trying to use me as clickbait in a headline," she said on February 22. "I'm there to serve the president, who is there to serve the American people."

