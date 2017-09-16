Kelsea Ballerini celebrated her bachelorette weekend in Las Vegas on Friday, September 15, taking in Jennifer Lopez’s show.

The country singer, 24, and a group of friends flew to Sin City for the girls weekend that she’s sharing on her Instagram account with the hashtag #KBMETHERMATE.

The “Dibs” singer documented that start of the festivities by posting a video that showed her onboard a plane as she declared, “I’m ready to party with the best of ’em!”

#KBMETHERMATE // @madiimoore @wraymes @goodmegan @kgbolton44 @janicolaisen @gracieblack @christinaa1811 @katemroeder A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Sep 15, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

don't be fooled by the rock(s) that I got. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Sep 16, 2017 at 12:22am PDT

Ballerini and her crew went to see Lopez’s show at Planet Hollywood on Friday night and the Best New Artist Grammy nominee posted a selfie with JLo, captioning it, “don’t be fooled by the rock(s) that I got.”

Lopez also posed for a fun pic with Ballerini, who was dressed in bridal white, and her eight gal pals, who wore black.

🆒🆒🆒🆒🆒🆒🆒🆒 A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Sep 16, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

#KBMETHERMATE A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Sep 16, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

friends that have matching wedgies together stay together. 🙈 A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Sep 16, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

The bride-to-be also posted a selfie that showed the word Mrs. reflected in her sunglasses as she showcased her engagement ring and another ring that spelled out the word “Love” in diamonds. also posted a selfie that showed the word Mrs. reflected in her sunglasses as she showcased her engagement ring and another ring that spelled out the word “Love” in diamonds.

And as the partying continued on Saturday, September 16, Ballerini shared a photo that pictured her and her “Bride Squad” posing by a pool. “Friends that have matching wedgies stay together,” she wrote.

Ballerini got engaged to Australian musician Morgan Evans on Christmas Day 2016.



“This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him,” she captioned a sweet Instagram photo of the couple. “Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS.”

