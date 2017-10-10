Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin got into the Halloween spirit early during a night out with friends. The rumored new couple went to The Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor on Sunday, October 8, alongside pals Hailey Baldwin, Justine Skye and Jordyn Woods, among others.

“The entire group enjoyed their time last night with lots of smiles and laughter from the fun scares,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. “They experienced five of the seven mazes, visited the Dark Harbor's RIP Lounge and also enjoyed their time in their Creepy Cabana.”

The onlooker added, “Kendall and Blake were very close the entire night, holding on to each other through the fun frights in the mazes and sitting next to each other in the Creepy Cabana while enjoying treats and watching the live performances.”

Us Weekly confirmed in early September that the supermodel, 21, and NBA star, 28, have been casually dating. "Kendall and Blake are definitely dating and hooking up,” an insider told Us. "They are having a good time together.”

Jenner has been linked to rapper ASAP Rocky for more than a year, however a source explained that the two are free to date other people as well. "She and ASAP were never exclusive,” the insider said. “And she was always seeing other guys while hanging out with him.”

Meanwhile, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Griffin and his fiancée Brynn Cameron split in July. "They ended things on good terms,” a source told Us of the former couple, who share son Ford, 4, and daughter Finley, 12 months. “They are still friends while raising their son and daughter.”

