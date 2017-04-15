Just like Kim! Kendall Jenner showed off her curvaceous butt in a see-through skirt and thong at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on Friday, April 14.

The supermodel, 21, flaunted her festival-ready ensemble for her friend Hailey Baldwin's Instagram Story. "Like.... this is crazy," Baldwin, 20, captioned the black-and-white picture, adding a praise hands emoji.

Jenner looked gorgeous in the sheer skirt, which hugged her backside and revealed a black thong underneath. She completed the look with a crop top and hoop earrings, and wore her brunette locks in a long braid.

TMZ reported that the Victoria's Secret Angel has several interviews scheduled over the Coachella weekend, but reporters are not allowed to ask any questions about her controversial Pepsi ad. As Us Weekly previously reported, the soda company pulled the protest-themed commercial starring Jenner earlier this month after viewers said it trivialized the Black Lives Matter movement.



While at Coachella on Friday night, Jenner and her friends were joined by her sister Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend French Montana. The rapper, 32, shared a Snapchat video with Jenner as they watched Travis Scott's performance.



Kendall's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, was also at the star-studded annual music festival, where she debuted a neon yellow bob wig.



