Kendall Jenner and rumored bf A$AP Rocky go jewelry shopping. Credit: TheMegaAgency.com

Cha-ching! Kendall and Kylie Jenner went shopping with their respective rapper beaus, A$AP Rocky and Tyga, in New York City on Tuesday, January 17.

The famous sisters indulged in a bit of retail therapy with their men at clothing boutique Ovadia & Sons, while Kendall, 21, and Rocky, 28, took a solo trip to a jewelry store in Manhattan’s Diamond District.



The foursome were all smiles at Ovadia & Sons, where they checked out the store’s designer duds. Kendall rocked a hunter green shearling coat and leather leggings, while Kylie, 19, donned an Adidas tracksuit paired with a mustard Birkin bag. Tyga, 27, matched his teen girlfriend in black sweats, and Rocky added some color to his black and white ensemble with a bright purple sweater.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

TheMegaAgency.com

The couples eventually separated, and Kendall and Rocky headed to Rafaello & Co’s SoHo store, where the model got fitted for a pair of new custom grills.

TheMegaAgency.com

Later that night, Kylie — clad in a fiery red vinyl number accessorized with a diamond promise ring from Tyga — stepped out for a dinner date with her hip-hop star boyfriend and their pal The Weeknd. The trio’s get-together comes hot on the heels of the “Starboy” crooner’s budding romance with Selena Gomez, and only months after he called it quits with ex-girlfriend and Jenner family friend Bella Hadid.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars and their older sister Kim Kardashian were in the Big Apple to film cameos for the upcoming Ocean’s Eight movie on Monday.

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



