Courtesy Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram

She’s much more relaxed now! Kendra Wilkinson shared more fun photos from her Hawaii family getaway after going on an angry Instagram rant about trolls who criticized her parenting decisions.

The reality star, 31, who is vacationing with her husband, Hank Baskett, and their children, Hank Jr., 7, and Alijah, 2, posted a slide show to Instagram on Wednesday, April 12, and it looks like the family of four had the time of their lives! “Couple of pics from our Hawaiian vacay,” she captioned it.

Couple pics from our Hawaiian vacay. 🌴 A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Apr 12, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

In the first pic, the former Playboy model swims in an inner tube in a beautiful and secluded waterfall oasis. The next photo shows her husband and son jumping off the edge of the cliff into the water. Baskett, 34, holds his nose while preparing for the plunge while Hank Jr.’s legs flail in the air.

They also did some hiking, kayaking and zip lining during the tropical trip. Baskett and Hank Jr. paddle through the lush landscape in one snap. The final two photos show Wilkinson looking excited but nervous while zip lining and little Hank smiling in his harness.

Courtesy Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram

Courtesy Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram

Courtesy Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram

Courtesy Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram

Alijah was absent from the slide show after the Kendra on Top star went on an expletive-filled rant on Monday, April 10, over haters who left critical comments on her since-deleted photo of the toddler on the beach without a bathing suit top. “Wow by my last post I just exposed all of you sick f--ks. Sexualizing a child is NOT ok. Even [if] you said, what are you thinking posting that? YOU are just as bad as a pedo,” she captioned a photo of herself giving the middle finger to the camera. “Man, this world is more f--ked up than I thought. I’ll go ahead and go back to my vacation."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!