Ouch! Kenya Moore's ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan took to Instagram over the weekend to react to the news of her secret wedding.

"As if the embarrassment from the show wasn't enough," Jordan captioned a throwback photo of himself and the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who married a mystery businessman in St. Lucia last weekend. "The false aligations [sic] of domestic violence, the unwarranted restraining order, the loss of business opportunities, money. My personal & professional image. I can deal with that. losing my queen is a blow I never want to feel again."

"Find out she is married from stranger online," the personal trainer continued. "Realizing it's to someone she was seeing during your relationship....this is definitely the season of losses for ya boy. TKO!! I made alot of mistakes, but I loved & cherished her. I can't lie the news of this rocked me. I pray her heart is in good hands. Take care of her. She was everything to me."



Jordan concluded post by asking fans to leave him alone. "The fight for her heart is over," he wrote. "I lost!! Peace.... #tko."

Moore and Jordan's oft-tumultuous on-off relationship was chronicled on season 8 of the Bravo reality series. Earlier this year, Us Weekly confirmed that Moore was granted a temporary restraining order against Jordan after she accused him of calling her "up to 30 times a day between September and February, even after blocking his number."

