Together onscreen and off! Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys are gearing up for the sixth and final season of playing spies Philip and Elizabeth Jennings in The Americans.

While catching up with Us Weekly at the 10th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Saturday, June 3, Russell, 41, said that she knows how the FX series concludes and that she’s “very satisfied” with the ending. “They’ve done such a good job so far — the writers — so I’m willing to give it up and let them do what they want,” she said.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Although the real-life couple, who welcomed son Sam in May 2016, will miss working together every day, Rhys, 42, is looking on the bright side. “The glory is we will be with each other every day,” he told Us.

Matthias Clamer/FX

It’s not all business when they’re filming together, though. The actress revealed that the duo goof around on set while transforming into the different personas as their characters go undercover. "What’s cool about doing all these crazy disguises is that it takes time with the different clothes and the weird hair, and we make fun of each other,” Russell said.

Rhys added, "It’s what we’ve kind of come to enjoy most about the show is the diversity it throws up and those daily challenges of playing three people in the morning or eight people in a day.”

Rhys also said it’s been fun to go back in time for the 1980s-set show — and that the young actors are amazed by the old-school technology. "I remember when Keidrich [Sellati, who plays his son, Henry] came into the living room for the first time, he went up to the VCR and went, ‘What is that?’ He’d never seen a VHS eject a tape,” Rhys joked. "He thought it was witchcraft."

