Keshia Knight Pulliam defended her support of her former TV dad Bill Cosby at his sexual assault trial in Pennsylvania on Monday, June 5.



Pulliam, 38, who played Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992, walked arm-in-arm into the courthouse with the 79-year-old actor. Cosby faces charges of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia-area home in 2005. At least 50 other women have also come forward to accuse him of sexual assault. The comedian has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

The former child star told reporters outside the Montgomery County Courthouse that she wants to find the truth. “I came to support because this is where you hear the facts. This is where the truth happens. Ultimately, it’s easy to support someone and to be in their corner when things are great,” she said, according to E! News. “But true family, friendship, integrity is how people show up and support when things aren’t looking so great, when they aren’t shining.”

The actress said that she will “accept whatever verdict” the jury hands down. “Right now, it’s the jury’s decision, and it’s the jury’s job to decide guilt and innocence. It’s not mine or anyone else’s,” she continued. "As an advocate for women and with my nonprofit the Kamp Kizzy Foundation, which is all about empowerment, self-esteem for girls, I don’t take these charges lightly. I don’t condone sexual assault in any way shape or form.”

Pulliam also addressed the difficulty of the situation. "My truth was to be here and to be supportive, and it's not always easy to do what you feel is truthful and what you feel is right when there's so much controversy. But ultimately, that's just how I've lived my life—in terms of being very genuine and authentic to who I am. And I can't stop doing that now,” she said. "I just pray for all parties involved because this isn't a great situation. No matter what side of the coin you're on.”

Cosby later took to Twitter to share a photo with Pulliam and thank her for her support. He added in another tweet, “#KeshiaKnightPulliam #CameToCourtToHearTheTruth.” Phylicia Rashad, who played Cosby’s wife, Clair Huxtable, on The Cosby Show, also joined him for his court appearance.

