Keshia Knight Pulliam opened up in a new interview about Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial, explaining why she is still standing by her former TV dad. See what she had to say in the video above.

"At the end of the day I truly believe you're innocent until proven guilty, and that's just not the man that I ever experienced,'' the 38-year-old actress said during the Today show on Wednesday, June 14. "I just thought about it, how would I want to be treated if, God forbid, I was in that situation?"

Pulliam, who played Cosby’s youngest daughter, Rudy Huxtable, on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1982, has vocally supported the actor, 79, since he was accused of sexual assault by a multitude of women.

Cosby has been charged with drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee. Constand has alleged that Cosby sexually assaulted her at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004. While he has been accused of similar behavior by other women over the past several decades, the statute of limitations has expired in many states.

Pulliam accompanied Cosby to the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on June 4, the first day of his two-week trial. The jury is still deliberating the verdict.

"It's easy to be there for someone when things are good, when business is good, when money is good, when all of these things [are good],'' she continued on Today. "I just felt like I wanted to do what I would have wanted to receive."

Asked if her stance will change if Cosby is found guilty, Pulliam told Today she will have to “cross that bridge when I come to it,” adding that he has maintained a positive attitude despite his legal woes.

"My interactions with him, he's been in good spirits,'' Pulliam said. "I was grateful to see his spirit hadn't been broken as a result of this process because it's arduous. There's nothing happy, there's nothing good about it for either side."

Cosby’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt previously told Us Weekly that he is remaining optimistic about the outcome of his trial. "Mr. Cosby is in good spirits and feels that these jurors are highly intelligent and [he’s] hopeful they will make the right decision,” Wyatt told Us in a statement on Tuesday, June 13.

