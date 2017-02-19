Never a dull moment! Khloé Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, spent the weekend on an adventure-filled getaway in Jamaica, and the dynamic duo didn’t waste any time hitting up all the island hotspots.
Kardashian, 32, and Thompson, 25, touched down in Kingston late last week, and judging by the reality star’s Snapchat, they’ve been exploring the great outdoors ever since.
On Saturday, February 18, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her beau got outfitted in harnesses and helmets in preparation for a zip-lining adventure. In one cute clip, Kardashian complimented the NBA player as he showed off his biceps whilst wearing the goofy blue helmet and dark shades. “You look very handsome,” she said.
Later that day, the pair hit up the Fiction Fantasy nightclub, where there was an afterparty for the Youth View Awards (the equivalent of Jamaica’s Teen Choice Awards). Kardashian even had a run-in with a fan in the bathroom, where she happily posed for a few photos.
Kardashian and Thompson even got a shout-out from Olympic legend Usain Bolt, who shared a picture of the pair at his Tracks and Records shop. “Last night @khloekardashian and @realtristan13 visited us at #TracksAndRecords #Kingston to #TasteREALJamaicanVibes,” Bolt, 30, captioned an image he shared on Sunday, February 19.
The couple, who have been dating for five months, aren’t just in the relationship for fun and games, however. A source previously told Us that the duo has already “talked about getting married.”
Added another insider, “She’d be happy about an engagement.” A third source said that the athlete definitely has a special place in the reality star’s heart. “Tristan is unbelievably good to her,” the source said. “Khloé didn’t think she was ever going to have that again after Lamar. The family loves Tristan and wants to see this work.”
Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!
Add a Comment