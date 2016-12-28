Khloe Kardashian attends the 2016 Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on Nov. 21, 2016, in New York City. Credit: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Ready for another Kardashian?! Khloé Kardashian took to her app Wednesday, December 28, to build the “perfect Kardashian sister."

To do so, the Strong Looks Better Naked author chose facial features from each of her famous sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Khloé wrote that “Kylie has great eyes and eyebrows,” while Kendall has “a supercute nose. She hates it, though, which I think is crazy.” As for the rest of her “perfect” sister’s head, Khloé would opt for Kim’s mouth and hair, but take Kourtney’s face shape.



“I think Kourt has a really good chin,” she added of her eldest sister, 37. “Her jawline — I like that whole thing.”



The Kocktails With Khloé alum chose not to “build” anything from the neck down, so she didn’t offer up whose famous booty she likes best. The Revenge Body host has been vocal about envying Kim Kardashian's body in the past, though. During a recent Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, Khloé revealed she wants breast implants to emulate Kim’s cleavage and a waist like the Selfish author’s.

