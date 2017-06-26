Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

KoKo's big night! Khloé Kardashian celebrated her upcoming 33rd birthday at a fun-filled surprise party thrown by her family and boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, on Sunday, June 25.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who turns 33 on Tuesday, June 27, partied the night away with her famous sisters and friends at the Blind Dragon lounge in West Hollywood. She looked stunning in a shimmery minidress and strappy heels as she arrived with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 26, who wore a patterned button-down shirt, skinny black pants and black loafers.

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Snapchat

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner shared Snapchat videos of Khloé looking surprised as she walked through the door of the club while holding hands with Thompson. Before the big arrival, Kim, 36, shared a selfie with Kendall, 21, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram, writing, "Sisters waiting to surprise Khloe..."

Sisters waiting to surprise Khloe... A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 26, 2017 at 1:08am PDT

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Mom Kris Jenner and Kim's husband, Kanye West, also attended the party, in addition to family friends Justine Skye, Stephanie Sheppard and Melanie Griffith, among others.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Guests indulged in plenty of treats throughout the night, including chicken fingers, french fries, cake, doughnuts, cookies and cake pops. The Kardashians also took full advantage of the photo booth, snapping pictures with Thompson, West and other friends.

Backgrid

Backgrid

Sunday night's celebration was the NBA star's way of returning the favor for his girlfriend, who threw him an over-the-top surprise party in March at her home in Calabasas, California. The couple, who began dating last fall, are head over heels in love. "She flies [to Cleveland] to see him almost every week," a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June. "Things are going really well. The relationship is very serious."

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!