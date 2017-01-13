Head over heels! Khloé Kardashian gushed over her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, in a new interview, and revealed that she hope’s he’s “the One.” See what she had to say in the video above!



During a Thursday, January 12, appearance on Extra, the Revenge Body host, 32, suggested that she wouldn’t mind tying the knot with the hunky NBA star, 25.



“I hope [he’s the One]! I mean, I think that’s why we are in relationships — to find the One,” Kardashian told Extra’s Terri Seymour. “And, I mean, I am in love with him. I think he’s, like, the best. And yeah, so I hope so. Only time will tell.”



Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Earlier on Thursday, the Strong Looks Better Naked author had nothing but sweet things to say about the Cleveland Cavaliers player — whom she began dating last September — during a sit-down with NBC’s Natalie Morales on the Today show. “Tristan is pretty awesome,” she said with a smile. “You’re making me blush.”



KoKo, who has been vocal about wanting to start a family in the future, also told Morales that she isn’t giving up hope on her dream of becoming a mother one day. “I mean, I hope so. I definitely hope so,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said. “I mean, God willing.”



Kardashian, who finalized her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom in December, seems ready to settle down with Thompson. During an October 2016 interview with Us, the E! personality told us that the lovebirds like to “just chill at home” and enjoy "intimate one-on-one time."



“I’m a homebody, so for me it’s just, like, chill and watching TV and having a drink,” she explained to Us at the time. “…That’s really what we do, mellow. We’re not exciting. I feel like people think I’m, like, wild and like hanging from chandeliers.”



