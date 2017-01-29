Khloe Kardashian attends the House of CB flagship store launch in West Hollywood, California (June 14, 2016). Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

She's got that sun-kissed glow! Khloé Kardashian looked nearly unrecognizable in a selfie she posted on Instagram on Sunday, January 29, while on vacation in Costa Rica.

The Revenge Body star, 32, shared a photo of herself in a yellow one-piece swimsuit as she relaxed outside in the sun during her family's tropical getaway. "Island Vibes," she captioned the post, alongside three palm tree emojis.

In the picture, Kardashian's long blonde locks hang down beside her tan cheeks as she purses her plump lips for the camera. Several fans pointed out the star's strikingly different appearance in the comments section, and many wondered if she had plastic surgery.

Island Vibes 🌴🌴🌴 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

"You look so different. What happened?" one Instagram user asked. Another wrote, "OMG you are so beautiful but what's Happening to u."

Last year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Cosmopolitan she's never gone under the knife, but doesn't see anything wrong with a little nip/tuck. "I think plastic surgery should be viewed almost like makeup, because we're all putting on a f--king mask basically every day anyway," she told the magazine last March. "When you dye your hair, you're changing who you are, and I don't think there's anything wrong with that. I think people should get plastic surgery or fillers or lasers or whatever if they want it — that should be your own personal decision."

Kardashian is currently vacationing in Costa Rica with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. The reality TV clan headed to Central America last week for a fun-filled getaway.



