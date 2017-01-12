Counting her blessings. Khloé Kardashian opened up about older sister Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery during a Thursday, January 12, appearance on the Today show. See what she had to say in the video above!



In response to the news that 17 individuals were arrested in connection to the crime that took place this past October, the Revenge Body host, 32, told Today’s Natalie Morales, “It was a relief when I heard that, but we don’t know any other information.”



NBC

Asked how the terrifying incident — in which Kim, 36, was gagged, tied up and robbed at gunpoint — affected the famous family ahead of the holidays, Khloé said they were scared but grateful that the Selfish author has bounced back from the experience.



Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Kim recently made a return to social media after a three-month hiatus, frequently sharing intimate family photos on Instagram. She jetted off to Dubai with Scott Disick on Wednesday, January 11. According to TMZ, the Kimoji founder is most likely heading to Dubai to fulfill a work trip — a makeup tutorial — she was scheduled to do back in October but canceled after the robbery.



“It’s traumatizing and terrifying, but genuinely, that’s when you get down on your knees and you pray and you thank the Lord that nothing worse happened,” Khloé said.



THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images

During her chat on Today, the Good American denim designer also spoke about her romance with NBA star Tristan Thompson, whom she began dating last year. “Tristan is pretty awesome,” she told Morales. “You’re making me blush.”



Jackson Lee/Splash News

Morales then asked KoKo — who has been open about wanting to become a mother one day — if she is planning on starting a family in the future. “I mean, I hope so. I definitely hope so,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star responded. “I mean, God willing.”



Watch Khloé’s interview in the video above.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



