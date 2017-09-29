Living 2,400 miles apart isn’t easy, but pregnant Khloé Kardashian and her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, are making a life together, despite the distance.

“She has a closet in his house where he lives in Cleveland,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They have a routine there. She has a life in L.A. and a life there with him.”

As Us Weekly broke the news on Tuesday, September 26, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is expecting her first child with Thompson, 25, who she began dating a year ago.

“Anyone who spends time around them, you can tell their feelings toward each other. It’s infectious,” an insider previously told Us. “They are madly in love with each other. They are so happy and want to spend all their time together.”

Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from me and mines, to you and yours. A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:24pm PST

Kardashian, 33, who was previously married to L.A. Lakers alum Lamar Odom and dated the Houston Rockets’ James Harden, knows that being the partner of a pro basketballer means making a home together wherever you are.

“One thing she has learned from previous relationships is the ability to be in a long-distance relationship and make it work,” the source says. “She moved to Dallas for Lamar and then went somewhere else.”

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Kardashian has made friends with Thompson’s pals in Ohio, so “she doesn’t feel like a visitor when she’s there,” the source adds. “He comes to L.A. as often as he can, though it’s harder when he’s in season.”

Even though the power forward’s contract with the Cavaliers isn’t up for a few years, the couple “have talked about eventually moving in together,” the source tells Us. “His home is where his games are because even if he’s not in season, he’s still in training. It’s tricky with athletes because of the different cities but it’s a world she’s familiar with.”

So it may be a while before they are living together 24/7 in the same city, but Kardashian, who is four months pregnant, is willing to put in the time and effort to make their long-distance relationship work.

“He’s only 25 so he still has a long time to play sports so unless he gets traded to a local team, there’s no prospect of them being able to live together full time in the near future but they both acknowledge that and that that’s the life you live with an athlete.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!