Khloé Kardashian called out a friend for “stealing” from her on Twitter on Thursday, June 1. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn’t specify who the friend was, but some on Twitter suspect she’s referring to former stylist Monica Rose, whom the Kardashians had earlier cut ties with.

“What would you do if you found out a friend was stealing from you?” Kardashian, 32, tweeted. “Would you cut off the friendship and let God handle it? Or would you go the legal route?"

After followers questioned if it was BFF Malika Haqq, Kardashian was quick to clarify.

“No guys! Malika is my sister! Never ever ever! We ride for life @ForeverMalika,” she tweeted, adding: "Wayyyyy TOO many shady people in the world! The grass is cut LOW 👀 I see a few snakes 🐍.”

Other followers then suggested Kardashian is referring to Rose.

“Are you talking about Monica Rose? 🙈👀” one user asked, while another added: “Monica ? 👀.”

As previously reported by Us, the Strong Looks Better Naked author parted ways with Rose, 39, in April after nearly a decade of working together. “Khloé fired her and is considering suing,” a source told Us Weekly. While Kardashian has yet to reveal exactly what happened with the stylist, the source told Us at the time that momager Kris Jenner also weighed in on the drama, telling her daughters to “cease contact with Monica.”

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday, May 28, Kim Kardashian chose to stay mum on the matter.

“You’re going to have to ask them,” she told host Andy Cohen of her sisters' decision to split from Rose. "For me, I wanted a new vibe, and Kanye wanted to give me a makeover. … That’s not the reason why my family. That’s me years ago. I just wanted the change.”

