They’ve come so far! Khloé Kardashian reflected on the past 10 years of filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its spinoffs in an essay for Glamour.

The Good American denim designer, 33, recalled that she and Kourtney Kardashian were reluctant to sign on for the reality show. "At my mom’s house, we’d always have these big family dinners. Ryan Seacrest came to one and was like, 'You guys are crazy. You need to be on TV.' My mom and my sister Kim wanted to do the show, but Kourtney and I were really against it,” she wrote. "We were like, 'No — we love our little life. We love what we’re doing.' But Ryan said, 'We need the whole family or nobody at all.' So my mom kind of sold it to us as a great commercial for our stores. We were like, 'Ugh, fine.’”

Gotham/GC Images

At the beginning, they didn’t have glam teams or stylists. "I’d still go to the Fantastic Sams across the street from my store a few times a week to get a blow-dry for $25. I did my own makeup,” Khloé continued. "Occasionally I’ll catch an old episode and notice how we all talked in these baby voices. It’s crazy if you listen to it now. I think maybe we did it because we were nervous."

Now, it’s a whole other story. "We film six days a week, 12 to 18 hours a day, every single day,” Khloé explained. "When you compile that much footage into 13 or 14 44-minute episodes, you can find a lot of drama. Not every episode is juicy to us; it’s only juicy to the audience.”

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The Revenge Body star has some regrets, though, about letting the cameras into certain intimate moments. "Things like Kim’s robbery or Caitlyn’s transition? That’s the kind of stuff we wish we had never filmed,” she revealed. "We aren’t ever like, 'Oooh! Let’s do this for season nine.’ This is our life, and these are the things that happen. And it’s funny — when we decide not to shoot things, people feel slighted. But when we film too much, they’re like, 'Oh, you never should have filmed that.' It’s a catch-22.” (In October, Kim was held at gunpoint, gagged and bound in the bathroom of her Paris apartment while assailants stole more than $10 million worth of jewelry.)

Khloé added that she didn’t start realizing the power and reach of KUWTK until the fourth or fifth season. "I was young, and I didn’t care as much. The truth is that I was heavier then too, so not a lot of endorsements were coming my way. Brands would prefer to align themselves with Kim or Kourtney, which I was totally fine with because I was still along for the ride. But it’s also a very sad thing to realize that most brands are interested only in pretty, cute, in-shape girls,” she wrote. “When I started getting in shape and when I first got married [to now-ex Lamar Odom], a different amount of attention came my way. Because I had already seen my sisters go through it, I was able to be pickier about my opportunities.”

Despite the scrutiny that comes along with life in the spotlight, the Kardashian-Jenner family stick together. “When it comes to our drama, we are a large, blended family. If you put a microscope over any family for 10 years, you’re bound to find cracks in the foundation,” she shared. “That’s just the name of the game, and we’re strong enough to endure it."

