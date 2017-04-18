That rock, though! Kid Rock is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Audrey Berry, the Detroit Free Press reports.

According to the outlet, the 46-year-old rapper popped the question earlier this year. In photos obtained by TMZ, Berry was spotted showing off her new diamond ring at the musician's Chillin’ the Most cruise in Florida this past weekend.

Kid Rock and Berry have kept a low profile since they met in his native Detroit a couple of years ago. He briefly opened up about their relationship, but kept her identity quiet, during an interview with Piers Morgan in 2011.

"This is somebody who is not a celebrity. It can really be a tough thing to deal with," he said at the time. "I'm thinking of somebody else, trying not to be so selfish."

This will be the second marriage for the star, as he was previously married to Pamela Anderson from 2006 to 2007. He is also the dad of Robert James Ritchie Jr., 23, from a previous relationship.



