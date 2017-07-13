Kid Rock Teases Michigan Senate Run

Kid Rock may be trading international tours for the campaign trail. After eagle-eyed fans noticed a new political-based website, the musician, 46, took to Twitter to confirm his aspirations to be a U.S. Senator representing Michigan.

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

"I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real…” the Michigan native wrote on Wednesday, July 12. "The answer is an absolute YES.”

Later, the rocker, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, added: "I will have a major announcement in the near future.”

The website does not yet indicate any of the aspiring senator’s political goals, but does offer merchandise including a hat, t-shirt, yard sign and stickers. If Kid Rock ends up on the ballot in November 2018, he will run against Debbie Stabenow. The Democratic politician, who first won the seat in 2000, doesn’t seem to fear the “All Summer Long” singer as competition. “I know we both share a love of music,” Stabenow, 67, told Entertainment Weekly in a statement on Wednesday. "I concede he is better at playing the guitar, and I’ll keep doing what I do best, which is fighting for Michigan.”

Kid Rock is the latest celebrity to show interest in pursuing a political career. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed in May that a 2020 presidential run is “a real possibility.” The Jumanji actor, 45, is being supported by fans, who recently formally filed a petition on Sunday, July 9, to draft him for president.

