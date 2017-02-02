Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian attend the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage.com

Who’s bringing the wine? Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen are starting a book club with celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin — and everyone is invited. The stars tweeted about their first choice on Wednesday, February 1.

"So guys….@ChrissyTeigen & @JenAtkinHair & I are starting a book club!" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, wrote to her more than 49 million Twitter followers. “I’m making them read Embraced By The Light as our first book!”



The Selfish author went on to tweet that “everyone’s invited!” and reached out to pal La La Anthony to join. She then replied to a fan who asked what the book is about.

“It's a story of a woman who died during surgery &came back 2life,” she wrote. “She shares her journey of what heaven is like. Its so good by @BettyJEadie.”



Teigen, 31, retweeted Kardashian’s initial comment and encouraged fans to read with them. “I think you just get the book and read, my dude / dudette,” she replied to one fan.

Earlier this month, Kardashian revealed that she was reading Betty Eadie’s 1992 book following her scary Paris robbery last October. She shared a photo on Snapchat of the cover.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Kardashian flew to NYC to testify about the case on Wednesday and Thursday. She is answering questions about the incident and trying to identify the robbers. (Paris police have charged 10 people so far.) "They have a lot of evidence that’s not out there in the media," an insider told Us. "Kim is anxious to get this behind her but remains appreciative to the French authorities who have been really thorough, and she’s happy justice is going to be served."



