Kim Kardashian was glowing on her date night with Kanye West. The A-list couple stepped out together on Tuesday, September 12, to attend their friend and comic Dave Chappelle’s private comedy show at The Peppermint Club in Hollywood.

The longtime pair were spotted outside of the venue getting into their car after the show, and West, 40, was in the driver’s seat dressed comfortably in a light blue T-shirt and a black hoodie. Kardashian, 36, sat in the passenger seat wearing a cream form-fitting, strapless dress with her new platinum blonde hair tied into a tight, low ponytail.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star debuted the new blonde look during New York Fashion Week at Tom Ford’s runway show on Wednesday, September 6, while her husband — who did not attend this year’s fashion celebrations — was spotted in California.

This is the first time the reality star and her husband have been seen out together since news broke that the two-time parents are expecting a baby girl via surrogate. Us Weekly exclusively reported that an agency referred the couple to a San Diego mother in her twenties and a source told Us in late July that the surrogate is expected to give birth to their third child in January 2018.

The business mogul turned to surrogacy after dealing with high-risk pregnancies when she was expecting her daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 21 months. Kardashian has been open about her struggle with placenta accreta, a potentially life-threatening condition that she endured throughout her first two pregnancies, but has also been vocal about her desire to continue expanding her family.

"I have so many siblings and I love it, they're my best friends and I would love that for my kids,” the KKW Beauty owner told Ellen DeGeneres back in 2014.

