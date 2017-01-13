Come on down! Kim Kardashian appears on ABC's new game show Big Fan — and struggles to answer a question about her own engagement ring.

In a clip from the episode (watch above!), which will air on Monday, January 16, the 36-year-old reality star stands at a podium opposite one of her most devoted fans. Host Andy Richter explains the game: “I’m going to ask you a series of questions about Kim. The first person to ring in with the correct answer wins the point. It’s that simple.”



For Richter’s first question, he quizzes them on how many carats Kardashian’s engagement ring from husband Kanye West is. The E! personality slams down her buzzer and answers, “12.”



“Sorry, no!” Richter says as Kardashian’s jaw drops. “It’s 15. Well, we got the information from Kanye so maybe he upped the number.”

The question was referring to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s original Lorraine Schwartz diamond that she was given when the rapper, 39, proposed in 2013 — not the 20-carat, $4 million upgraded engagement ring that was stolen in Paris on October 3. Kardashian can be seen wearing the stolen ring on the game show, which was taped pre-robbery. Watch the clip below to see her flash the sparkler while walking onstage.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Paris police sources told Us that they're becoming more optimistic that they’ll be able to recover the stolen bling after arresting 17 suspects connected to the case earlier this week. So far, 10 of those people have been formally charged with crimes related to the jewelry heist. Police believe that Kardashian’s ring plus another estimated $6 million worth of her jewels were taken to Antwerp, Belgium, a capital of the diamond trade in Europe.

Big Fan airs on ABC Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

