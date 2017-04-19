Looking on the bright side? Kim Kardashian took to Twitter Tuesday night to let fans know that she has dropped 6 pounds thanks to the flu, which she joked is an incredible way to lose weight.

“The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the Met,” Kardashian, 36, tweeted of her unexpected slim-down weeks before the 2017 Met Gala in NYC on Monday, May 1. “lol #6lbsdown.”

Though she is happy to shed a few pounds before the big event, Kardashian has already faced backlash for describing the flu as a means to get thin.

“Now imagine saying that to your daughter after she gets sick...” one upset tweeter wrote, while another fumed, "It sends dangerous messages & supports not being healthy as a valid weight loss technique. But I wonder why eating disorders are so common.”

Prior to her tweet about the flu, the Selfish author told E! News that she employed the Atkins diet to help her shed the excess baby weight she gained while pregnant with son Saint West, 16 months, her second child with husband Kanye West.



"I'm definitely to my goal weight. I'm down more than I expected," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality said in July 2016, seven months after giving birth. “I think if you just really stay motivated and focused, the Atkins diet was so easy for me because there's so many sweets and treats that keep you satisfied along the way. I think with the help of all of that it's been super easy."



