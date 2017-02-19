Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stopped at sushi restaurant in Calabasas on Feb 18, 2017 Credit: jul-rol/X17online.com

Parents' night out! Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, stepped out for a romantic dinner date in Woodland Hills, California, on Saturday, February 18.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, kept warm in a long brown fur coat over a sheer black top, high-waisted black Yeezy pants and lace-up stilettos. She wore her long raven locks straight. The "Waves" rapper, 39, donned a black denim jacket adorned with a variety of floral patches, navy track pants and Adidas sneakers as he showed off his recently dyed platinum blond hair.

The couple's outing came three days after West unveiled his Yeezy season 5 collection during New York Fashion Week. Kardashian sat front row next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at the top-secret 15-minute fashion show, which took place at NYC's Pier 59 Studios. Kylie Jenner, Tyga, Hailey Baldwin, La La Anthony, A$AP Ferg and Pusha T were among the other A-list attendees.

After the show, the reality star voiced her support for her husband on Twitter, writing, "So proud of my baby for his amazing show today! It was so good! I'm so So proud of him!!! #yeezyseason5."



West wasn't the only one toying with fashion last week. Kardashian briefly went back to platinum blonde on Friday, February 17, for her once-BFF Paris Hilton's birthday party. "Today's vibes channeling Paris! Happy Birthday @ParisHilton Can't wait to celebrate with you soon!" Kardashian tweeted shortly after debuting her bold look on Snapchat.



