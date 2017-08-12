Kim Kardashian reminisced about her wedding to Kanye West, sharing a romantic photo on Instagram, on Saturday, August 12.

The couple — who celebrated their third wedding anniversary on May 24 — look radiant in a photo taken during a carriage ride at Versailles in France, in the lead-up to their multimillion-dollar nuptials back in 2014.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn't caption the photo that shows her and her then-fiancé dressed in Margiela, with the rapper wearing cream from head to toe and the reality star looking stunning in an all-white ensemble.

The famous pair got married in May 2014 at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, but not before throwing a whole wedding weekend extravaganza for their friends and family. The celebration kicked off with a rehearsal dinner at the Versailles Palace the night before their big day, with the couple arriving at the French landmark in an elaborately decorated carriage. The pair then surprised everyone and flew all of their guests to Florence for the wedding that took place the following day.

Kardashian, 36, first shared the photo on her social media accounts to commemorate their one-year anniversary, writing “Fairytale” as the caption. This time around, she didn't reveal why she chose to share it again.

We are forever grateful for these memories! This was the best week of my life! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 23, 2015

Kardashian previously wrote that her wedding photos captured the happiest time of her life. "We are forever grateful for these memories! This was the best week of my life!" she tweeted in 2015.

