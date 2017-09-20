Kevin Mazur/WireImage

While many credit Keeping Up With the Kardashians for catapulting the family into fame and their billion-dollar earnings, Kim Kardashian counts the E! reality series as the guiding force behind her current personal life.

"Even my worst experiences, I feel like have taught me so much,” Kardashian said during a sit-down with Today’s Megyn Kelly that aired on Wednesday, September 20. "I don't think if I was doing what I would be doing now I would've met my husband. I wouldn't have my babies. We've traveled the world. I don't think we ever would've been to the places that we've been to.”



Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Throughout the 13 seasons of KUWTK, as well as its six spinoff shows, viewers have witnessed the moments leading up to Kardashian’s current life, including the beginning of her relationship with now-husband Kanye West, their engagement, wedding and the arrival of their two children, North, 4, and Saint, 22 months. As previously reported, Kardashian began dating West shortly after her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries ended, which was also documented on the show.

Kim, along with mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner joined Kelly to look back on other family milestones seen during the show’s 10-year run and talk about the future of the franchise.

"I think that it's going to come to an end sooner or later," Kris said. "It's something that we've enjoyed doing together as a family for so long. And it's been such a blessing that I think we would have the best home movies ever of life and have some really amazing memories.”

Kim added: "I don't think we anticipated it lasting for 10 years."

