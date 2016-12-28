Courtesy of Paris Hilton/Instagram

Reunited and it feels so good! Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton spent time together at Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party in Los Angeles December 24.

The former reality star BFFs turned famous frenemies posed for a photo from inside the star-studded bash.

“Lovely evening celebrating the holidays with @KimKardashian,” Hilton wrote on Instagram. In the snap, Kardashian looked chic in a gold dress while Hilton opted for a black lace number.

Their photo op marks the first time the duo have been seen together since Riccardo Tisci’s star-studded birthday party in Ibiza two years ago, when Kardashian shocked fans by posting a black-and-white photo with Hilton to her Instagram with the caption: “Reminiscing about the 1st time we went to Ibiza in 2006! @parishilton it was so good to see you & catch up!! Loves it lol.”

The duo had a long history together, before their famous falling out. The Selfish author made her first-ever reality show appearance on Hilton’s show, The Simple Life. As fans well remember, the now–social media maven appeared as Hilton’s assistant, organizing her closet during the episode.



They were often seen hitting up every club in Los Angeles and carrying matching Louis Vuitton purses, but the heiress and Kardashian grew apart as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rose to fame. During a 2008 interview with Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo Show, Hilton bashed Kardashian, describing her famous butt as “cottage cheese inside a big trash bag” and later crediting herself for making Kardashian famous.

However, during an interview with Howard Stern in 2009 Kardashian revealed that Hilton later apologized to her for the public diss.

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



