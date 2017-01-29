Kim Kardashian West at The Plaza Hotel on September 9, 2016 in New York City. Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The alleged leader of the gang that robbed Kim Kardashian in Paris at gunpoint last October told police all of the reality star's jewels, except for her engagement ring, have been melted down and sold, according to a report published by the French newspaper Le Monde on Saturday, January 28.

"For the jewelry never to be recognized, we made the decision to melt them," Aomar Ait Khedache, 60, told police, according to a testimony transcript obtained by the newspaper. "One of the people took care of that. He came back with bars ... In all, there had to be 800 and a few grams, which gave an amount of, ah ... 25,000 or 28,000 [euros], something like that." (That equates to $26,000 to $30,000.)



The alleged mastermind reportedly told police the men did not sell Kardashian's $4 million engagement ring, claiming that "there is a person who has it" but did not specify who. "Everyone was afraid to sell it because it's a stone that's very easy to identify," Khedache reportedly said.

Khedache, who was one of 10 people charged earlier this month in connection with the robbery, reportedly told authorities that the robbers initially planned to rob the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, at an earlier date. He also claimed his gang had "very precise information" about Kardashian's whereabouts in Paris, which they got from "someone who was very close to her."

According to Le Monde, the alleged organizer said Kardashian's social media posts played a role in the planning of the heist. "The jewels were shown on the internet, and [she said] that she didn't wear fakes," Khedache reportedly said. "You just had to look at the internet and you knew everything, absolutely everything."

