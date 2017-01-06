She’s back … and so is her psoriasis. After taking a three-month break from social media, Kim Kardashian took to Twitter Thursday, January 5, to tell her fans that the skin condition has now started to spread on her face.



“Wait why am I now getting psoriasis on my face?” she asked her 49.4 million followers on Thursday.



As previously reported, the reality TV queen, 36, has grappled with psoriasis for years, which she revealed during a 2011 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. At the time, Kardashian said that she inherited the hereditary condition from her momager, Kris Jenner, who also started showing symptoms at age 30.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Prior to her terrifying Paris robbery in October that forced her to temporarily step away from the spotlight, the Selfish author took to her official website this past August to open up about her skin issues.



“I don't even really try to cover it that much anymore,” she wrote at the time. “Sometimes I just feel like it's my big flaw and everyone knows about it, so why cover it?”

Kardashian, who manages her psoriasis through diet and routine cortisone shots, said that she has learned to live with the autoimmune disease.



“Everyone with psoriasis has different symptoms; sometimes the rashes are itchy, sometimes they're flaky. Mine flares up from time to time for different reasons,” she continued in her blog post. “I'm always hoping for a cure, of course, but in the meantime, I'm learning to just accept it as part of who I am.”

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



