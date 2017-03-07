Auntie Kiki. Kim Kardashian shared her first photo with baby niece Dream Kardashian on Tuesday, March 7. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, posted a pic of herself in a plaid shirt holding her brother Rob Kardashian’s little girl with the caption: “Hey beautiful girl.”



Rob welcomed his firstborn child with now-ex-fiancée Blac Chyna in November 2016. As documented on E!’s Rob & Chyna, Chyna gave birth at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Hospital on November 10, 2016, and Rob and some of his famous family members, including sister Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner, were on hand to share the happy moment.



While cameras didn’t document Kim’s own visit to the hospital, E! cameras did show the Selfish author FaceTiming with the Arthur George sock designer, 29, and newborn Dream.

Kim was one of the first of her family members to get on board with Rob’s decision to date their former family frenemy Chyna. As previously reported by Us Weekly, the social media maven served as the “peacemaker” amid the tension between Rob, Chyna, younger sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Tyga (Chyna’s ex and the father of her son, King Cairo).

These days, Rob and Chyna are living separately. However, the volatile ex-couple, who first shocked fans with their surprising romance in January 2016, are happily coparenting.

“Rob had been staying at Kris’ house with the baby while Chyna was out of town and Kris was helping him with the baby. He’s in a really positive mood again,” a source recently told Us. “Everything was moving so fast with the relationship, the baby, the engagement and the show that this break has been really good for both of them. Now that they’ve had space, we’ll see if they end up getting back together, but for now, they are still happily separated. They are both much happier and in a better place right now."

