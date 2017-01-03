So cute! Kim Kardashian shared a montage of home videos of her husband, Kanye West, and their two children, North and Saint, on her website on Tuesday, January 3.

In the two-and-a-half minute video, which is set to Jeremih's 2015 song "Paradise," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, gives fans an inside look at her day-to-day life with her family. A source tells Us Weekly the sweet moments are all "from the past few months," both before and after Kardashian's Paris robbery and West's hospitalization.



The video shows West, 39, surprising his wife with an orchestra in their living room for Mother's Day 2016 as she watches in a white bathrobe while holding North, 3. The montage also shows North sipping on a juice box and cleaning up her 12-month-old brother Saint's spit-up with paper towels. Moments later, Saint is seen taking his first steps before his mom gives him a kiss on the cheek.

Fans also get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the stars' public lives. One clip shows the "Fade" rapper debuting his Yeezy Season 3 fashion line and album The Life of Pablo at Madison Square Garden in February 2016, while another depicts West and Kardashian dancing in the audience at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2016.

The reality star has been slowly reemerging into the spotlight in recent weeks after her terrifying October robbery. She was spotted at her mom Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party and also attended a recent showing of The Nutcracker with her husband and two kids.

