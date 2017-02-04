The reality star’s list also includes personal grooming habits (“I’m obsessed with my nails and cuticles. If my nails are chipped or not perfect, I feel filthy”) and a confirmation that she and husband Kanye West are soul mates (“I love only hot rooms and hate when the air conditioning is on. I knew Kanye and I were meant to be when I slept over and he had the heat on”).



Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Kardashian’s candid confessions come after her reemergence on social media and out and about with family. On Sunday, January 29, the Selfish author was spotted flaunting her toned figure in a black two-piece bikini while on vacation with the Kardashian-Jenner clan in Costa Rica.

Later that evening, she stepped out for dinner with older sister Kourtney, flashing her nipples in a sheer pink bodysuit and semi-sheer striped black pants.



The mother of two kept a relatively low profile in the months following her terrifying Paris robbery in October and West’s hospitalization in November, steering clear of social media and laying low over the holidays.



On Thursday, February 2, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star testified about her robbery case at a New York City courthouse. “They have a lot of evidence that’s not out there in the media,” an insider told Us of the ongoing case. “Kim is anxious to get this behind her but remains appreciative to the French authorities who have been really thorough and she’s happy justice is going to be served.”



