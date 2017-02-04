Kim Kardashian in Soho, New York City on February 1, 2017. Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

So feisty! Kim Kardashian had some angry words for her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian on Snapchat on Saturday, February 4, after they made her personal trainer run late.

Kim, 36, shared a series of videos expressing her irritation with Kourtney, 37, and Khloé, 32, after they started their training session 30 minutes late, pushing back Kim's own meeting with the trainer. "So me and my friend Nikki are waiting for [our trainer] Joe to get here because my sisters' workout started 30 minutes late," she told fans. "Thanks, assholes."

Moments later, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a follow-up video as her frustration grew. "OK, seriously, Kourtney and Khloé, f--k you! This is so rude!" she said. "I have been sitting in my garage, waiting for the trainer, for 30 minutes. I do have a life."

John Lamparski/WireImage

Once Joe finally arrived, Kim poked fun at him for being late. "Oh, look who decided to show up!" she said in a Snapchat video. "Tell me, Joe. Who was late? Kourtney and Khloé?"

After Joe admitted that Kourtney was reason behind the delay, the Selfish author added fuel to the fire, captioning one clip, "F--k YOU KOURTNEY!!!! And they say I'm always late! SMH." Shortly after, Kim sweat out her anger, sharing a video of one intense exercise from her workout routine.

Khloé also called out Kourtney for being tardy on her own Snapchat account. "The queen of being late for workouts," she said while recording a video of the eldest Kardashian sister. "Our workout started 30 minutes ago. ... I've been waiting for you!" Kourtney defended herself in the clip, saying she was hanging out with Khloé in the kitchen.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!