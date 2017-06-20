Kim Kardashian revealed during a candid appearance on The View on Tuesday, June 20, that she was pregnant when she took that now-infamous naked mirror bathroom selfie in March 2016.

“I was actually pregnant in that photo,” she said on the talk show, referring to her second pregnancy with son Saint, 18 months. “I just found out I was pregnant and so I had to dye my hair back. I thought, ‘You know what this is my one last shot of a good photo before my body is done,’ so I took a pic.”

The picture — which showed Kardashian’s naked body covered only by black bars — caused a frenzy on the internet, resulting in Kardashian receiving backlash from stars such as Chloe Grace Moretz and Bette Midler.

“[I] truly was baffled when people still cared,” Kardashian added. “They have seen me naked 500 times.”

The reality star was on the talk show to promote her upcoming Kontour Kits, which drop on Wednesday, June 21. The Crème Contour and Highlight Kits — which cost $48 each — will be available starting at 12 p.m. ET.

“I’m so excited about it,” she shared of the makeup. “I’ve worked so hard in the factories getting the formulas and the packaging. I’m the boss now.”

The Selfish author previously explained that her line won’t overshadow sister Kylie Jenner’s booming makeup line.

“A lot of my stuff is going to be for skin.… I’m] trying to mirror skin care with makeup," Kardashian told WWD. "It’s going to be a different vibe; it’s not going to be a full color cosmetics [range] with shadows and all of that to start. I will probably do some kits here and there of specific [makeup] looks I’ve done and keep it within the looks."

