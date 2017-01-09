She’ll have to relive the nightmare. Kim Kardashian “will have to watch” a video of her Paris robbers after several suspects were arrested in France on Monday, January 9, a source tells Us Weekly.



“Kim will now have to watch a video of all the men,” the insider tells Us. “The video is being sent to the U.S., where she will have to watch it with American officers working with the French.”



The DNA sample that led to today’s arrest was found on a piece of tape used to gag the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, a senior Paris police source tells Us. After three months, it was finally found to correspond to a well-known criminal who had been involved in numerous armed robberies. He has not been named by authorities yet but, like all the others in custody, will be held for up to 96 hours before being charged or released. A total of 16 people were arrested in all.

As previously reported, the reality-TV queen was bound, gagged and robbed at gunpoint inside her Hôtel de Pourtalès apartment in the early hours of October 3. The thieves stole an estimated $10 million in jewelry.



The source tells Us that the culprits’ homes are still being searched, with documents and other potential evidence being seized. Raids are also under way at other key premises, including a jewelry shop in the center of Paris. The source confirms that "months of surveillance" has taken place, including phone taps. Spending patterns have been looked at, as well as attempts to resell the jewelry in October.

At the time of the terrifying incident (in which the robbers disguised themselves as policemen and fled the scene via bicycles), a police source told Us that the robbery may have been an inside job. Kardashian opened up about the horrifying experience in a new promo clip from the upcoming season of KUWTK, released on January 6.



"They're going to shoot me in the back," the E! personality tearfully recalled. "There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."

