The Kardashian clan is growing! Kim and Kourtney Kardashian got adorable puppies for their daughters, North West and Penelope Disick.

Kim, who shares North, 4, with husband Kanye West, told her Snapchat followers on Friday, June 16, that she had yet to decide on a name for the adorable pup. "You guys, how cute is Northie's little puppy? What should we name you?" she asked in a video of herself kissing the fluffy dog.

"You guys, this dog is so tiny," the Selfish author, 36, added in a second video. She later shared a cute photo of North and Penelope's dogs on Instagram, writing, "Sister puppies for North & P! Penelope named hers honey. What should we name ours?"

Kourtney, who shares Penelope with ex Scott Disick, also shared a picture of Honey on her Instagram. "Her name is honey," she captioned the post, in which the tan puppy is seen wearing a pink paper crown.



The Kardashian-Jenner family has had plenty of pets through the years. Last summer, Kim shared a full rundown of each animal on her website. "My fam has had SO many pets over the years, from dogs to rabbits and even a peacock named Peter Pan, LOL," she wrote. "The funniest thing is, I'm not the biggest animal person; sure, I love cute fluffy kittens but I don't die to constantly have a pet."



The social media mogul, who is also mom of son Saint, 18 months, added, "North, of course, is just getting to the age where she’s starting to ask for a puppy, but I’m trying to keep her happy with her fish tank for now!"



