Too cute! Kourtney Kardashian shared a series of adorable childhood photos on her website of herself and sister Kim Kardashian searching for Easter eggs.

EASTER on my app A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 15, 2017 at 7:59pm PDT

"When we were growing up, the whole family would participate in a big Easter egg hunt," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, wrote in a blog post. "I like to keep this tradition alive with our own eco-friendly version!"



KimKardashianWest.com

Kourtney then explained to fans how she found several small companies that make eco-friendly Easter supplies, including everything from all-natural dyes to BPA-free plastic eggs. "I also fill the eggs with all-natural candies and jelly beans that don't have artificial dyes," she wrote.

The reality star — who shares kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick — included two sweet throwback shots of herself and Kim, now 36, holding Easter baskets and hunting for eggs in their backyard. She later shared the pictures on Instagram on Saturday, April 15, while Kim posted a few photos of her own on her website.

EASTER on my app A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

"Easter has always been important to my family," Kourtney wrote in a separate post on her website. "I have so many great memories of celebrating the holiday. When we were little, we always used to start the day by dressing up and going to church, followed by an Easter egg hunt. Some of my favorite childhood photos were taken on Easter."



KimKardashianWest.com

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!