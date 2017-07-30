Kim Zolciak took to Snapchat on Sunday, July 30, to vent after someone called animal control to complain that she wasn’t looking after her dogs properly.

After sharing a video of one of the three foster puppies the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her family took in, Zolciak, 39, revealed that a stranger called animal control to come and check on the condition of her dogs on Sunday.

“Apparently somebody thought it would be really cute to call the animal control center on my dogs today and say they were not being taken care of,” the Don’t Be Tardy star said while holding a business card for Fulton County Animal Services. “I am utterly f--king disgusted and appalled by the person who did this.”

“Of course we are in the clear because my dogs are very well taken care of,” she continued, adding that she’s spent more than $3,000 to take care of the three rescue puppies — Shiloh, Sage and Stella — that she is currently fostering.



Follow our little babes @shilohsagestella to get updates!! To left is Sage (I think I'm keeping her) in the middle is Stella and to the right is Shiloh 😍😍 they will be up for adoption soon stay tuned!! A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jul 1, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

As a result, the mother of six added, “I will no longer be sharing any part of my dogs and their life on my social media any longer.”

The reality TV star, whose son Kash, 4, suffered a terrifying dog bite to his face in April, previously wrote in an Instagram post that she and her husband, Kroy Biermann, “felt it was super important to continue to encourage Kash to be around animals.”

On July 3, she shared a sweet pic of her son cuddling one of the new foster pups, and thanked the friends who suggested she reintroduce Kash to dogs sooner rather than later and get involved in rescue.

How @kashbiermann has been spending the last 2 days!! 😍😍 extremely thankful @cheftraceybloom opened my eyes to rescuing puppies/dogs. Also thankful for the advice @iheartmiko gave me about reintroducing Kash to dogs sooner then later!! 💋💋 A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jul 2, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

