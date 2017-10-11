Kim Zolciak has hired high-powered lawyer Marty Singer in the wake of NeNe Leakes calling her “racist” in a bitter social media feud, a source tells Us Weekly.

The mother of six’s move came days after Leakes, 49, slammed her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar and Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann on Instagram.



“Kim hired Marty to represent her and handle NeNe in light of Nene’s defamatory comments about Kim,” the source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Marty and his team are advising Kim about what actions she can take.”

“I’ve hired legal counsel at this point. It’s just that bad,” Zolciak confirmed on Larry King Now on Tuesday, October 10.

As Us previously reported, the trouble began on Thursday, October 5, when a Snapchat video previously recorded by Biermann, 20, surfaced, showing roaches on the floor of Leakes’ bathroom.

Leakes posted the video to her Instagram account, writing, “We don't have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p---y! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f--king wit me and mine! Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake ass because you will never be @kylejenner [sic] Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn't even give a compliment.

“You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty,” she added. “You better run yo ass back to a child's place #youwannaactgrown?”

The Don’t Be Tardy star responded with an Instagram post of her own, writing, “Everyone in my life knows that I am far from racist and unfortunately NeNe Leakes has tried for the last 10 years to paint that picture because that’s her last resort. (It’s convenient that I’m not racist when we are getting along.)”

“In a day and age where racism is very much alive and people are actually dying because of real racists, it’s heartbreaking that NeNe would cry wolf like this only because she’s upset,” she continued. “I think everyone including Nene needs to spend some time uplifting people instead of tearing them down. Nene should be embracing love instead of making up lies. There is absolutely no credibility to anything that she has said. I will NOT stand for these slanderous comments!”

The news comes one day after Leakes apologized for making a controversial comment about a heckler at her recent stand-up comedy show.

At the show in Oakland, California, on Saturday, October 7, Leakes told the woman that she hoped her Uber driver would rape her on the way home.

“I truly regret and apologize for what I said,” Leakes wrote on Facebook on Monday, October 9. “As a woman and someone who has survived abuse, I regret the words that I used. I made a mistake and I should have known better. I hope people accept my deepest and sincerest apologies. I am sorry.”

