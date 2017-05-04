She’s willing to go to great lengths for tickets! Kim Zolciak joked that her 20-year-old daughter, Brielle Biermann, will offer sexual favors to score the family a meet and greet with John Legend at his upcoming Atlanta concert on May 19.



The Don’t Be Tardy star, 38, tweeted at Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, to ask for some advice on Wednesday, May 3. “@chrissyteigen sooo ur hubby is comin to ATL may19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED w him! Who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL,” she wrote.



Kris Connor/Getty Images for Sherri Hill

Teigen, 31, replied and offered up tickets to the Real Housewives of Atlanta star. “Plz don’t blow anyone it’s not that good of a show. Jk it’s good but I’ll get you tix without the oral,” the model tweeted.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While some people thought the Twitter exchange was hilarious, Zolciak took some heat for the NSFW joke. “Just a suggestion, but you know you can just go on Ticketmaster and not pimp out your daughter?” one tweeter wrote.

Zolciak — who’s also mom of Ariana, 15, Kroy Jr., 5, Kash, 4, and twins Kaia and Kane, 3, with husband Kroy Biermann — later hit back at the haters by praising a tweeter who said she was laughing at the convo. “That means you too have a sense of humor!!” the reality star wrote.

