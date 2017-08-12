The bad blood continues. Kim Zolciak slammed newlywed Kenya Moore’s marriage in an Instagram comment on Friday, August 11.

Moore, who married Marc Daly in June, posted a photo with her new spouse on Instagram on Friday, writing, “Happy Birthday to my husband my one and only my everything. Your wife for life #MrsDaly.”



When The Shade Room shared the post, Zolciak commented with one word — “Lies!!” — insinuating that the former beauty queen’s marriage is a sham.

Chileee #KimZolciak is out here letting it be known she doesn't believe #KenyaMoore and her boo are a real couple 👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 11, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

Moore has disabled comments on the Instagram photo, but it’s unclear if she did that before or after Zolciak’s comment.

The diss is the latest in the Real Housewives of Atlanta costars’ feud, which heated up in May when Moore slammed the mom of six in a radio interview.

Moore, 46, was asked on The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 in New York City about Zolciak and NeNe Leakes’ return to RHOA for the upcoming season 10.

After insisting that Leakes is not getting $2.5 million to reappear on the Bravo hit, Moore shaded Zolciak.

“Yeah, Kim is coming back,” Moore said. “Kim needs a check, so Kim will be back.”

Zolciak, 38, posted the clip on Instagram, writing, “Hmm this s--t is funny!! 6 season in on Don’t Be Tardy, multi million dollar skincare line in less than 6 months @kashmerekollections meanwhile you sell your hair care products out of the trunk of your car and paying Sally’s beauty supply to do an appearances there AND you are spending what you do have on your 3rd paid boyfriend.”

“Sweetie don’t try and come for me so you can have a story line for next season,” she added. “Thx to all my supportive followers for keepin me in the loop!”

But it didn’t end there. At the end of July, Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann took aim at Moore, tweeting, “Kenya is a dumb ugly evil bitch.”



The 20-year-old also claimed that the reality TV star “stalks me and my mom.”

Moore later posted a photo on Instagram, captioning it, “Everywhere you look there are haters… don’t let them dull your shine or steal your joy.”

