No fear here! Kim Zolciak's 4-year-old son, Kash, is proving that he's not afraid of dogs despite his terrifying run-in with one in April.



The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 39, shared an adorable Instagram photo of her little boy snuggling with a rescue puppy on Sunday, July 2. "How @kashbiermann has been spending the last 2 days!!" she captioned the sweet image. "Extremely thankful @cheftraceybloom opened my eyes to rescuing puppies/dogs. Also thankful for the advice @iheartmiko gave me about reintroducing Kash to dogs sooner then later!!"

The reality personality first revealed in April that Kash had to undergo emergency surgery after a dog attacked him. "My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries," she captioned a photo of her son, whom she shares with husband Kroy Biermann, lying in a hospital bed. "I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life."

But Kash made a quick recovery, and his older sister, Brielle Biermann, tweeted a day later that he was headed home.

As for the three new pups in the Biermann household, Zolciak explained in a cute Instagram video on Saturday, July 1, that the family is fostering the 6-week-old dogs named Stella, Sage and Shiloh. "In love!! If I could rescue all the dogs in this world, I would!" she wrote. "For the punk ass that treated these dogs so terribly Karma WILL find you."

She also gave an update about the puppies on July 2. "They are doing so much better!!" she gushed. "Nothing a little IV fluids, food and love couldn't fix."

