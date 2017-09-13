These two! Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are getting creative ahead of their nuptials. The Woodshock actress, 35, opened up about their wedding planning during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, September 12.

"It's good. It's so fun. I never thought I would be that person who had a Pinterest board," Dunst said, laughing. "And because we created it together from the beginning it's a really nice thing to do together. It's going to be so personal and fun. We are having a good time."

Us Weekly confirmed in January that the Fargo costars are engaged. The Friday Night Lights alum, 29, popped the question with a vintage ring.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

"He picked it out," Dunst gushed on Tuesday. "I pointed him in a store."

The future spouses were close on set, but their relationship didn't turn romantic until a year later.

"We became really, really, like best friends," Dunst said on Live. "And you know when you work together and you think, 'Oh, it's because of that.' That you are developing feelings. It was a year later that we got together."

Dunst didn't reveal her wedding date, but she did slip that Rodarte designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy, who worked with her in Woodshock, are making her dress.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.